This Is How Much The New Bachelorette, Hannah B. Is Worth

Alright, Bachelor Nation, we're BACK. Whether you were rooting for Hannah B. last season or not, it's impossible to deny that this girl is going to rock the role of the bachelorette this season. With her quirky ways, her adorable smile, and her Hannah BEAST mode, we have no doubt that she will take no prisoners on this 15th (!) season of The Bachelorette. We're looking forward to the plethora of group dates, some excellent Hannah B. and Chris banter, and, of course, that quintessential Alabama Hannah accent.
We're absolutely ready for all the drama this season will certainly bring, but what we're really curious about is how much Hannah B. will make as the bachelorette. Colton made a pretty penny from The Bachelor, but was Hannah B.? Not so much. Turns out, The Bachelor contestants don't get paid at all, in fact many of them go into debt (to the tune of $8,000) getting ready for the show. Though they are given some clothes and swimsuits, the contestants have to bring their own gowns and make up for every rose ceremony — that's gotta add up!
Advertisement
Now, as the star of The Bachelorette, Hannah B. will definitely get paid. According to Amy Kaufman's Bachelor Nation, the Bachelor and Bachelorette used to get paid what they would have been making at their regular jobs (previously she was an interior designer), but in more recent years the stars have been bringing home six-figure salaries. So, Hannah B. might have lost a little money investing in gowns, but she'll certainly make it out the other side with quite a bit of change. Plus, she'll be gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of clothes and makeup throughout the season.
Before Hannah B. took Bachelor Nation by storm, she was Miss Alabama USA, which won her some prize money in scholarships (around $10,000 for Miss Teen Alabama USA) as well as roughly $5,000 in cash when her reign ended. That being said, both her pageant experience and her spot on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have given her something far more valuable than a chunk of prize money; almost a million instagram followers. With that kind of following and the reality TV clout she'll gain over her starring season, Hannah B. is looking at #sponcon deals in the range from $1,000-$10,000 per post.
So, we feel pretty certain Hannah B. will come out the other side of The Bachelorette with both a husband and a hefty bank account. (Well, maybe a husband. Definitely a better income.) Not to mention, the girl is smart! Hannah B. graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Alabama. But are we really that surprised at her earning power? She is Hannah Beast after all.
Advertisement