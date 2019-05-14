Uh, Are Bachelorette First Impression Rose Winner Luke Parker & Hannah In Love?

Things look a lot better for a certain 24-year-old Bachelorette contestant from Georgia after night one. Luke P. got Hannah's first impression rose, and they seem to have a great connection already. It probably helps that Luke previously met brand new Bachelorette Hannah during Colton's After The Final Rose special. Luke was first to congratulate her on her impending Bachelorette journey, and he seems to have made a great first impression on the leading lady.
"You are absolutely stunning," he said when he walked out to meet Hannah on ATFR. "You're the only one that I wanted to be the next Bachelorette, and now that I'm here actually holding your hands in real life... seriously, this is just blowing my mind. I seriously cannot wait to get to know you on a deeper level and just go on this adventure with you." Hannah gave Luke a hug and remarked that he was great with words. "[He was] a pretty good first one," she said to the audience after Luke made his exit.
Advertisement
Luke kept that momentum going into the actual premiere night when he came out of the limo and roared like a lion (to match Hannah B's "Beast" alter ego on the show.) Later they had a more serious chat about how Luke's sister-in-law signed him up for the show and that he was already developing feelings for Hannah. "I’m really into you, so you’ve got some catching up to do," he half-joked to her. He claimed that when he first saw her on Colton's season he had a feeling that she could be his wife. (Mhm, okay.) Throughout the conversation she held his hand, so it certainly seemed like she was into what he was saying.
After Hannah evicted Scott for him supposedly having a girlfriend, Luke came to comfort Hannah. She was visibly upset, and he attempted to reassure her that some people (him) were still there for the right reasons. "I am here for you," he told Hannah.
When it was time for Hannah to choose her first rose winner, it wasn't too surprising that she chose Luke P. "You said to me that you already felt something as soon as you saw me, and I feel the exact same way," Hannah told him as she handed over the rose. "I'm excited when I get to talk to you, and I look forward to getting to know you better." Luke told her the rose meant the world to him, and then they kissed.
Technically, Cam is Hannah's first rose recipient, since she gave him one on After The Final Rose. But, that rose was handed out after just a quick introduction. Luke received the rose after a night of getting to know Hannah, so it means a little more. It's also very important to note that, in recent years, the first impression rose recipient has gone on to win the whole show. That was true of Kaitlyn Bristowe's season with Shawn Booth, JoJo Fletcher's season with Jordan Rodgers, Rachel Lindsay's season with Bryan Abasolo, and Becca Kufrin's season with Garrett Yrigoyen. Perhaps Luke P. will keep the streak alive.
Advertisement
On paper, he and Hannah appear to be a perfect match. Luke P's ABC bio says he's "a good Christian boy," something that will likely be important to Hannah, who says in her Instagram bio that she loves "Jesus with her whole heart." But their night one connection and perfect-on-paper matchup may not be enough to keep Luke P. in the game long term.
A preview for the season shows Hannah talking to Luke and asking him, "Why does every single guy here dislike you?" It's never a good sign when one contestant is hated by everyone else in the house. Host Chris Harrison also hinted in a video introduction of the men that Luke P. would stir up drama on the show.
If he does end up becoming a troublemaker, Hannah could send him packing early. She's not playing around, and she won't stand for nonsense. Luke P. may have gotten the first rose, but that doesn't guarantee that he'll get the last one.
Advertisement