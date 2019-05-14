Uh, Are Bachelorette First Impression Rose Winner Luke Parker & Hannah In Love?

Luke kept that momentum going into the actual premiere night when he came out of the limo and roared like a lion (to match Hannah B's "Beast" alter ego on the show.) Later they had a more serious chat about how Luke's sister-in-law signed him up for the show and that he was already developing feelings for Hannah. "I’m really into you, so you’ve got some catching up to do," he half-joked to her. He claimed that when he first saw her on Colton's season he had a feeling that she could be his wife. (Mhm, okay.) Throughout the conversation she held his hand, so it certainly seemed like she was into what he was saying.