The Kardashians Just Posted A Candid Easter Card — & It Gives A Crucial Family Update

Following a particularly special Easter Sunday at church — and by church we mean Kanye West's Sunday Service at Coachella — the Kardashians got together on the couch for a family photo. But some notable members of the Kardashian clan were absent, likely giving us a clue as to what the state of the union is in the often complicated household.
Shared by Kendall Jenner on her Instagram, the photo features matriarch and momager Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi, Kim Kardashian with Saint and Chicago on her lap while her husband Kanye West and their eldest North West sits on his shoulders behind them, Kourtney Kardashian's sons Reign and Mason, and Khloé Kardashian and True.
Advertisement
Behind Kris Jenner is Corey Gamble, who has been rumored to be her on-again, off-again boyfriend since about 2014. His appearance in the photo seems to signal that things are going well and is a more important member of the family than perhaps anyone assumed.
Missing, however, are Rob Kardashian and his 2-year-old daughter Dream; Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé's daughter who she recently separated with due to cheating rumors; and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope along with her estranged partner Scott Disick. For some of these cases, there's definitely a reason they didn't make the cut. But for the rest, you never know with the Kardashians it's just coincidence or a subtle dig.
What isn't subtle, however, is Kendall's hilarious photo posted in tandem with this candid snap. The meme reads “Pregnancy is in the air. Me:” and shows a woman with a plastic bag on her head. So, I guess we shouldn't be expecting any new additions to the family from Aunt Kendall anytime soon.
Advertisement