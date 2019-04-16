We already know that the Kardashians are extremely rich. And regardless of how one might feel about the famous family, it's difficult to deny that they are, if nothing else, business (and social media) savvy.
With a collective worth of more than $1 billion, the Kardashians have built an empire on the back of their hit reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is now in its 16th season. The show's success has bolstered the Kardashian and Jenner sisters' own brand ventures and businesses, and it's no secret that one of the biggest tools in their arsenal has been Instagram.
In the past few months, actress Jameela Jamil has taken issue with the Kardashians, among other celebrities, for using Instagram to promote weight-loss products to followers. Kim Kardashian West, in particular, came under fire after she promoted a line of appetite-suppressing lollipops. "When will these women who are covered in plastic surgery stop telling their followers to drink a laxative to look like them?" Jamil tweeted. After Jamil's accusations, the family took an exclusive interview with The New York Times to defend themselves.
The Kardashian clan's response has been incredibly informative, particularly during a CBS Sunday Morning interview with Kardashian "Momager" Kris Jenner. Jenner spoke to host Tracy Smith about the inner workings of the family's media empire, which the daughters have parlayed into makeup and clothing ventures as well as social media advertisements and endorsements.
"My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media," Jenner told Smith. "They have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook. They have a fee schedule."
Though Jenner did not specify the amount the daughters are making on their social media ads, she said "it's definitely six figures" for a post, adding that the price goes up if it's a pharmaceutical product or "something that you're going to drink, or ingest, or put on your body."
Jenner had previously responded that she refuses to live in a "negative energy space" and that most people are supportive of the family of social media stars. But given the toxicity of diet culture and the potential dangers of diet and weight-loss products — coupled with how many impressionable young people use social media and follow the Kardashians and Jenners — the criticisms are understandable. While the family's livelihood may largely be dependent on social media, it's important that they use their platforms responsibly and not promote products that can bring harm to others.
