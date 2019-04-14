Khloé Kardashian’s Newest Hair Color Signifies A Subtle, Important Transformation

Coco Chanel once famously said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." Judging by Khloé Kardashian’s recent hair transformation, one could say this philosophy also applies to hair color.
At first glance, Kardashian’s new look isn’t very different than the platinum blonde style she has been rocking for months. But it is, in fact, slightly different, which she took to her Instagram story to explain.
"We're going a little darker, just adding more dimension in it,” she said of her new ‘do, which comes courtesy of Redken celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham.
The biggest reason for the change? Her hair color was clashing with Kardashian’s overall look.
“I loved it. But it's a lot of upkeep to do that white and I felt like if I didn't have a spray tan, then I didn't look fabulous,” she explained, hence the need for more color dimension.
Cunningham also dropped some details about coloring Kardashian’s hair on her own Instagram, pointing out that “now you can see her natural color woven in on top.” The colorist also shared the specific color level and tone details for the lowlights, which comes in handy for anyone interested in recreating the look at home.
I ❤️ @khloekardashian ! Khloe wants to go back to her #highlighted #blondehair so I did @Redken #shadeseq #lowlights in foils 07nb+07n+07g on Zone 1&2 09nb+08wg+09n on zone 3 leaving the ends out #highlights #flashlift 30vol 1/4 oz @olaplex I was going to low light all the way up to the top but after she showed me the photo it was one where we started going a little lighter. It was more solid on top so I left it blonder because I didn’t want to freak her out. Khloe is so realistic and patient, now you can see her natural color woven in on top. Next time I will probably put more low lights on top, but for now we just did lowlight underneath the crown. And I didn’t do this alone @jacqui_erickson and @kevinxstarr assisted me??????
Kardashian’s hair change comes on the heels of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s daughter True’s first birthday weekend. Kardashian went all out for baby True’s big day, sharing a photo of her in a ginormous bed beaming among dozens of pink balloons. On the other hand, Kardashian and Thompson are “barely speaking,” according to HollywoodLife, following the whole Jordyn Woods fiasco.
