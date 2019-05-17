Winter Is Coming: Sex Toys For All You Game Of Thrones Fans

Game of Thrones’ final season is here, and enthusiasm for all things Westeros is at an all-time high. You can buy Game of Thrones Oreos, Game of Thrones eyeshadow palettes, Game of Thrones sneakers… and Game of Thrones sex toys. Yes, you can use a real dildo based on Jon Snow’s sword to “stick ‘em with the pointy end” (don't worry, it's not that pointy).
Geeky Sex Toys launched a Game of Thrones-inspired sex toy collection last year, appropriately called "Game of Moans," and some of these toys are still available for purchase. But there are also some sex toys on the market that are either inspired by Game of Thrones, or have a few things in common with certain Game of Thrones characters (who knew that there were so many dragon dildo fans out there?). Not to mention all the sexy Game of Thrones costumes and lingerie.
Here, we’ve gathered together some sex toys and accessories that would be right at home in Westeros — you can make your own “sexposition," roleplay as your favorite hot characters, or just replay your favorite sex scene in your mind.