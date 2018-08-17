Once upon a time, sex toys were hard to find. But times have changed, and now it's easy to open a browser and have lots of vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, and other toys at your fingertips. And not just your typical toys. If you know where to look (sites like Geeky Sex Toys and Bad Dragon) there are cleverly-shaped toys to fulfill every Sci-Fi and Fantasy nerd's hottest daydream.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best nerdy toys out there, for fandoms from Game Of Thrones to Star Wars to Guardians Of The Galaxy. Get your geek on.