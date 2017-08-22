Even if you're not a hardcore Game of Thrones fan (we promise we won't judge), you're probably well aware of just how much people love the show and its characters — particularly, fan-favorite Jon Snow.
It only makes sense, then, that there is an actual sex toy dedicated to him.
As Cosmopolitan reports, Australia-based sex toy company Geeky Sex Toys has made a dildo in the likeness of Jon Snow's Valyrian steel sword, Longclaw. The dildo, however, is aptly named "Game of Moans — Long Shaft."
Not only that, the dildo's product description is something that only Thrones fans are sure to appreciate above all else: "Have you been dreaming of a long, thick shaft? Than this dildo sword will fulfill your fantasy. You know nothin until you have experienced orgasmic sensations with this dildo sword. The sword’s hilt also allows for maximum penetration and pleasure."
Advertisement
Given the show's penchant for graphic sex scenes, it's probably not too surprising that it has inspired more than a handful of sex toys. Plus, it's not hard to guess why there would be a Jon Snow-themed toy in particular (and it doesn't hurt that actor Kit Harington is easy on the eyes, to say the least).
So there you have it — if you're lusting after Jon Snow or even his real-life counterpart, here's your chance to act on your fantasies (kind of). You may not want to be impaled by Jon Snow's literal sword, but hey, imagination is key. And while you're at it, we're sure you could find some inspiration for your fantasies somewhere on the internet.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement