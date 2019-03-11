From the moment it launched as a tiny vintage boutique in Richmond, Virginia back in 1996, indie retailer Need Supply has commanded our attention — and our dollars — thanks to a visually clean and independently-minded point of view. They can claim a lot of firsts: bringing vintage Levis to a small-but-cool city underserved by indie brands; launching a web store over a decade ago, when e-com will still in its infancy, and creating aspirational content to support their shopping offerings with elaborate editorials and even a magazine, Human Being Journal, all produced in-house.
Now, over 20 years after its launch, they are an indie-brand powerhouse with three in-house lines and most of our favorite small-batch brands on its roster, including Ganni, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Rachel Comey. So when we heard they were having a tiered buy-more-save-more sale, we got really excited. Today through March 15, you'll save $25 when you spend $250; $100 when you spend $500; and $200 when you spend over $800 at Need Supply. This applies to both new arrivals and sale items (with a small group of brands excluded), so you can go hog wild on both deeply-discounted steals and new arrivals.
We've used our shopping expertise to suss out the best of both worlds, with options from both white-hot labels that have just hit the shelves and some overlooked hidden gems that are marked way down. Everything here is under $200, so you can take advantage of the increased savings. Click on through to check out the goods, and no need to jot down a code — the discount will be applied automatically at checkout, so your only responsibility is deciding what's going to be in your closet this spring. (Not an easy thing, we know.)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.