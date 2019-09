As of last year, to warrant coverage on Refinery29, brands are required to donate at the very least 20% of their proceeds to worth-while female-focused organizations; practice gender equality every day of the year — not just on IWD; and sell a product(s) that really relate to their everyday business . No "Equality For All" t-shirts from a company that overworks their female employees and pays them a quarter of what they pay men. No "Female Empowerment" sweatshirts for a brand that's only offering a mere 10% of all proceeds on a hoodie that costs $15 (which totals out at a whopping buck fifty). If you're advertising the fact that you're participating in today's fight, but not willing to actually do your part, there's no place for your brand in the round-up ahead.