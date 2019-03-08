You thought we'd stop at just one year? Think again. To continue our efforts at demanding bigger, more authentic strides on International Women's Day, we're conducting yet another Bechdel test to determine which fashion brands are doing the most to help women gain equal representation today.
Personally, I have an email folder loaded with PR lines boasting that their brands (over other female-led brands) are the ones offering the most, doing the most, representing the most, with many of them contributing only a fraction of what they could to the cause. So to cut through the noise and finally figure out which ones are authentically and unequivocally working to close the gap, we came up with a couple end-all-be-all rules for testing the fashion world's fight on International Women's Day.
As of last year, to warrant coverage on Refinery29, brands are required to donate at the very least 20% of their proceeds to worth-while female-focused organizations; practice gender equality every day of the year — not just on IWD; and sell a product(s) that really relate to their everyday business. No "Equality For All" t-shirts from a company that overworks their female employees and pays them a quarter of what they pay men. No "Female Empowerment" sweatshirts for a brand that's only offering a mere 10% of all proceeds on a hoodie that costs $15 (which totals out at a whopping buck fifty). If you're advertising the fact that you're participating in today's fight, but not willing to actually do your part, there's no place for your brand in the round-up ahead.
But to help out all the brands that are fighting the good fight today — not to mention the other 364 days of the year — we've rounded up 15 pieces for you to buy up in support. So what are you waiting for? Get shopping.
