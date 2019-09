This isn’t to say that brands cannot use International Women’s Day as an opportunity to truly do good. There are plenty of brands that pride themselves on gender parity and support women year-round — and in this case, IWD initiatives do actually advance their efforts and the cause in general. But there are many gestures that are hypocritical. What good is an "I Love Feminism!" sweatshirt when a company doesn't also pay its female employees as much as its men? Or when "10%" of proceeds — the seeming going rate for International Women's Day — only amounts to a couple hundred dollars for charities, but lots of free publicity for the business? Paying lip service to a day that has deep roots in how we hire women, pay them, support them, and advocate for them without actually doing those things is misleading. In that spirit, we're setting a standard to sniff out opportunism. Somewhat of a Bechdel test for fashion brands, this is the Feminism For Sale test.