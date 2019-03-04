8 Action Items For Those Who Want To Do More In The Name Of Gender Equality

If we want to achieve gender equality, we need everyone to be involved. But what exactly is men's role when it comes to being allies and partners with women in this effort? That's where menswear brand Bonobos and Promundo, an organization devoted to engaging men and boys in partnership with women and girls to promote gender equality, come in: They’ve worked together to outline concrete ways men can make positive changes at work, at home, and in the community.
Based on results from a national survey conducted by Promundo, in partnership with Bonobos, the following guide begins with listening and can end with a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone involved. Keep scrolling for all eight steps, and send this to anyone who's ready and willing to help but might not know where to start.
Advertisement