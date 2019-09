Timed with Women's History Month, the five-piece range's prints correspond with those of the retailer's men's shirts, in case you and a male ally in your life would like to wear a matching set. Even better, from March 4, 2019 through April 30, 2019, 40% of the proceeds* will go to Promundo , an organization promoting gender equality and preventing violence by engaging men and boys in partnership with women and girls. Our very favorite detail from the capsule, though? A staircase print by Mexico City-based artist Rachel Levit Ruiz that we're (informally) calling Woman, Ascending. Keep clicking to see the whole collection.