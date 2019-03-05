You might know Bonobos for its better-fitting pants and kitschy prints; you might also know that its birds-of-paradise trousers — and chili-pepper shirts, and the rest of its offerings — are cut for men. But for a limited time, the brand is making its first foray into womenswear, with throw-on-and-go dresses, easy shirting, and a refreshing dose of "male participation is necessary to achieve gender equality" messaging.
Timed with Women's History Month, the five-piece range's prints correspond with those of the retailer's men's shirts, in case you and a male ally in your life would like to wear a matching set. Even better, from March 4, 2019 through April 30, 2019, 40% of the proceeds* will go to Promundo, an organization promoting gender equality and preventing violence by engaging men and boys in partnership with women and girls. Our very favorite detail from the capsule, though? A staircase print by Mexico City-based artist Rachel Levit Ruiz that we're (informally) calling Woman, Ascending. Keep clicking to see the whole collection.
*Donations to Promundo are capped at $100,000. Promundo is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.