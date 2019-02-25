As the Oscars rolled out its 91st red carpet, we were dazzled to see a parade of our favorite stars and celebs glammed up in a hyper-color rainbow of gowns. It seemed like poppy, springy shades ruled the night: from bold red (Rachel Weisz) to a searing hot magenta-pink (Gemma Chan) to dazzling silver (Jennifer Lopez).
The colors we see on the red carpet always serve up major inspiration as we fill our closets in preparation for parties, weddings, and even prom. The Oscars are perfectly timed at the brink of winter's passage into spring, and the hues that danced across our screens reminded us of all things warm-weather, getting us in the mood for a bright and fun-filled spring. Click through to see all the color trends we noticed on the red carpet, and our suggestions for shopping them IRL.
Want to channel these scarlet-hued celebs? This shimmering red maxi dress — with pockets! — will shine now in the colder months, and even brighter when you can shown some skin come spring.
This boho confection may have a casual drape, but the scarlet hue makes its presence very commanding.
You, lucky shopper, can grab the very same dress right off Moda Operandi, where it's available for pre-order right this very second.
This Stine Goya wrap dress adds some major sparkle to a tried-and-true silhouette, making this a perfect work-to-weekend piece.
Long blouson sleeves and a tea-length hem make this dress an unexpected choice in a bold fuschia hue.
This frothy-but-simple pink gown from Anthropologie would look lovely gently dragging on any red carpet, aisle, or dance floor.
Channel Kacey Musgraves in layers of frothy cotton candy-like pink tulle.
If you're dying to catch the light, you can channel these silver-clad celebs in this brilliant, menswear-inspired Asos gown.
It doesn't get much more springy than lavender, and the stars acknowledged the upcoming season with a spectrum of pale purple gowns. Emilia Clarke's Balmain column sparkled with the fierceness of a Khaleesi.
Are you dying to clad yourself in this soothing purple shade, too? This paler-than-pale lilac from Rachel Zoe will flatter anyone in any season.
Want to channel these celebs with a more casual take on the lavender trend? Urban Outfitters has us covered with a sweet, '90s-inspired dress that will easily take you from day to night.
