5 Colors From Last Night's Red Carpet Perfect For Your Next Big Event

Emily Ruane
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
As the Oscars rolled out its 91st red carpet, we were dazzled to see a parade of our favorite stars and celebs glammed up in a hyper-color rainbow of gowns. It seemed like poppy, springy shades ruled the night: from bold red (Rachel Weisz) to a searing hot magenta-pink (Gemma Chan) to dazzling silver (Jennifer Lopez).
The colors we see on the red carpet always serve up major inspiration as we fill our closets in preparation for parties, weddings, and even prom. The Oscars are perfectly timed at the brink of winter's passage into spring, and the hues that danced across our screens reminded us of all things warm-weather, getting us in the mood for a bright and fun-filled spring. Click through to see all the color trends we noticed on the red carpet, and our suggestions for shopping them IRL.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
First and foremost: red! Those celebs that dared to clash with the carpet itself impressed us the most. The multitude of textures that came together on Rachel Weisz's Givenchy gown made this look, well, one of our favourites of the evening. (Sorry, had to.)
Danielle Macdonald's sustainably made Christian Siriano set our hearts on fire, too.
As we all know — and witnessed firsthand last night — Jennifer Hudson can really hold a note. She can also hold her own wearing red on the red carpet, thanks to this cascading Elie Saab number.
Want to channel these scarlet-hued celebs? This shimmering red maxi dress — with pockets! — will shine now in the colder months, and even brighter when you can shown some skin come spring.
Shop This
Sequin Hearts
Double Strap Satin Evening Gown
$149.00
This boho confection may have a casual drape, but the scarlet hue makes its presence very commanding.
Shop This
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Asymmetric Ruffled Crepon Midi Dress
$1595.00
The bigger the shoulder, the closer to heaven.
Shop This
Badgley Mischka
Ruffle Sleeve Evening Dress
$695.00
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Much to our delight, an eye-popping, '80s-flavored shade of pink also made its red carpet debut last night. Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan did not skimp on color or fabric in her voluminous Valentino gown.
You'll often hear a cry of joy at the mention of Linda Cardellini's name — the Freaks and Geeks star holds a special place in many of our teenage hearts. Her bold hot-pink Schiaparelli gown elicited a similar reaction.
Sarah Paulson didn't waste a second in choosing her dress — she grabbed her magenta Brandon Maxwell gown right off the Fall '19 runways.
You, lucky shopper, can grab the very same dress right off Moda Operandi, where it's available for pre-order right this very second.
Shop This
Brandon Maxwell
Cutout-accented Gathered Gown
$7995.00
This Stine Goya wrap dress adds some major sparkle to a tried-and-true silhouette, making this a perfect work-to-weekend piece.
Shop This
Stine Goya
Sequin-embellished Jersey Wrap Dress
$500.00
Long blouson sleeves and a tea-length hem make this dress an unexpected choice in a bold fuschia hue.
Shop This
Self Portrait
Midi Dress
$390.00
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
It wouldn't be the 2019 Oscars if that particular shade of light pink that some may dub "millennial" didn't make an appearance. Acclaimed country singer Kacey Musgraves pulled off a tiered, tulle-festooned gown in the generation-pleasing shade.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kiki Layne brightened our evening with a sculptural Versace column in a perfectly opaque pink.
This frothy-but-simple pink gown from Anthropologie would look lovely gently dragging on any red carpet, aisle, or dance floor.
Shop This
Anthropologie
Ryder Dress
$275.00$206.25
Channel Kacey Musgraves in layers of frothy cotton candy-like pink tulle.
Shop This
Nelly
Short Sleeve Frill Dress
$169.95
This simple Ganni dress is elevated to formal perfection with pink velvet.
Shop This
Ganni
Stretch Velvet Maxi Dress
$235.00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
When you can't decide which color is going to suit your mood, turn to a "neutral" choice: metallic silver. Jennifer Lopez owns every red carpet she walks, and she did not disappoint this year in a shining, slinky Tom Ford gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Celine's Hedi Slimane continues to use mercurial fabric to great effect, as evidenced by his shimmering creation for Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Molly Sims was every inch the statuette in a light-catching Zuhair Murad gown.
Does it get any more classic than a body-skimming silver gown?
Shop This
Galvan
Whiteley Dress
$1595.00
We're obsessed with the ease and elegance of this silver H&M sheath.
Shop This
H&M
Sleeveless Sequined Dress
$299.00
If you're dying to catch the light, you can channel these silver-clad celebs in this brilliant, menswear-inspired Asos gown.
Shop This
ASOS
Tall Sequin Tux Dress With Pleat Detail
£85.00
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
It doesn't get much more springy than lavender, and the stars acknowledged the upcoming season with a spectrum of pale purple gowns. Emilia Clarke's Balmain column sparkled with the fierceness of a Khaleesi.
25 of 30
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
New York native Awkwafina brought the charisma of the Big Apple to the red carpet in a shiny lilac DSquared2 suit.
Rick Rowell/Getty Images
Lisa Bonet stunned us in sculptural, mesh-adorned lavender Fendi frock.
Are you dying to clad yourself in this soothing purple shade, too? This paler-than-pale lilac from Rachel Zoe will flatter anyone in any season.
Shop This
Rachel Zoe
Ami Draped Hammered-satin Gown
$595.00
Strategically placed cutouts on this Cult Gaia stunner subvert this ladylike lavender hue.
Shop This
Cult Gaia
Cosette One-shoulder Sunwing Gown
$948.00
Want to channel these celebs with a more casual take on the lavender trend? Urban Outfitters has us covered with a sweet, '90s-inspired dress that will easily take you from day to night.
Shop This
Urban Outfitters
Uo Geneva Ruched Empire Waist Midi Dress
$49.00
