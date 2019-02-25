Glenn Close Is Dressed Like A Literal Oscar — & Her Gown Weighs A LOT

Glenn Close just raised the bar on what it means to dress for the job you want. On Sunday, The Wife actress walked the red carpet for the 2018 Oscars decked out in gold. The 71-year-old looks like an actual Oscars statuette. Close is nominated for Best Actress and she's going for gold with this look.
The veteran star isn't leaving anything to chance: she's been acting for 45 years and received six previous Academy Award nominations but, criminally, has yet to take home that gleaming statuette. There is much speculation that tonight is finally the night for Close: In The Wife, she plays the unsung, long-suffering spouse of a celebrated author about to win the Pulitzer Prize (Jonathan Pryce), and it could the vehicle that may get actress Glenn Close her own long-awaited Oscar. No wonder she used the statue as red carpet inspiration.
Advertisement
"Glenn Close's gold gown with a trailing gold cape is the epitome of the "JUST HERE TO PICK UP MY TROPHY, BITCHES" Oscars lewk," Tom & Lorenzo tweeted, while GQ took it a step further, writing "WOW. What if next year instead of winning an Oscar, you win a Glenn Close?????"
Glenn Close's gold gown with a trailing gold cape is the epitome of the "JUST HERE TO PICK UP MY TROPHY, BITCHES" #Oscars lewk— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) February 24, 2019
WOW. What if next year instead of winning an Oscar, you win a Glenn Close????? pic.twitter.com/tOvt8Vhtk4— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 24, 2019
Should Close take to the stage to accept her award, one Twitter user had an idea of how the actress (who played deranged movie star Norma Desmond on Broadway's Sunset Boulevard) should act during her moment. "If Glenn Close does not walk up to accept her Oscar like she is doing Norma Desmond it is a huge wasted opportunity can someone please get this to her agent," Rachel Syme wrote.
If Glenn Close does not walk up to accept her Oscar like she is doing Norma Desmond it is a huge wasted opportunity can someone please get this to her agent— rachel syme (@rachsyme) February 24, 2019
Wes Gordon at Carolina Herrera designed her look for the award show. The actress revealed to Ryan Seacrest on E! Live From The Red Carpet Oscars pre-show, the gown weighs a whooping 42 pounds. What's more, she revealed during ABC's pre-show that the dress is made of "four million beads." Despite wearing a dress that requires a workout, Close says she's going into the Oscars ceremony with an "overwhelming amount of love."
Here's hoping she gets the chance to pose with her Oscar statuette dressed like an actual Oscar.
Advertisement