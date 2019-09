Glenn Close Is Dressed Like A Literal Oscar — & Her Gown Weighs A LOT

The veteran star isn't leaving anything to chance: she's been acting for 45 years and received six previous Academy Award nominations but, criminally, has yet to take home that gleaming statuette. There is much speculation that tonight is finally the night for Close: In The Wife, she plays the unsung, long-suffering spouse of a celebrated author about to win the Pulitzer Prize (Jonathan Pryce), and it could the vehicle that may get actress Glenn Close her own long-awaited Oscar. No wonder she used the statue as red carpet inspiration.