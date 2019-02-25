Did You Notice All The Disney Princess Inspiration At The Oscars?

Now that award season 2019 is over, we can take a look back through all of the red carpets of the year and diagnose what sartorial moves stand out the most. We might not find ourselves decked out in haute couture gowns and/or custom tuxes very often (or ever), but as self-professed celebrity know-it-alls, we can still study their every move — style moves included. Since the Golden Globes kicked off red carpet season last January, we've born witness to dozens of brightly-colored frocks, Joan of Arc-esque metallic dresses and lots and lots of capes. But if there's one trend we've seen most this season, it's princess gowns.
Or rather, Disney princess gowns. And now, after studying the best (and worst) looks of Oscar night, we couldn't help but notice the similarities between our favorite A-listers and Disney royalty. From Laura Harrier's Louis Vuitton ensemble that gave us total Princess and the Frog vibes to Constance Wu's near-exact replica of Belle's yellow dress in Beauty and the Beast, we're calling out the most Disney-inspired looks of the Oscars red carpet. So instead of mourning the fact that Bradley Cooper didn't win Best Actor (because duh, Rami deserved it more) in the morning, take a mini-scroll through this happily-ever-after round-up of Disney-approved dresses from the 91st Annual Academy Awards.