It’s almost March but spring still feels like it’s light years away. While it may be too soon to slip on a swimsuit and walk out the front door, it's never too early to have a brief space-out at the office and dream of warm-weather winter vacations. And nothing preps us for the sweet reality of an oncoming trip quite like a new swimsuit. Since we're playing fantasy here, we're going to set aside our trusty black one-piece swimsuit, and go for the more exotic, textured crochet look. The bohemian style is unexpected and supremely tropical-friendly, perfect for a Caribbean escape.
With vacation on the brain, we pulled some of the most popular and frequently booked Caribbean holiday hot spots on Airbnb and paired them with the best crochet swimsuits to wear while you visit. The rentals read like lyrics by The Beach Boys and the bathing suits come with a vibe to match. So, get ready to spring break away and make sure you put in for those OOO days before it's too late.
