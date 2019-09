It’s almost March but spring still feels like it’s light years away. While it may be too soon to slip on a swimsuit and walk out the front door, it's never too early to have a brief space-out at the office and dream of warm-weather winter vacations . And nothing preps us for the sweet reality of an oncoming trip quite like a new swimsuit. Since we're playing fantasy here, we're going to set aside our trusty black one-piece swimsuit , and go for the more exotic, textured crochet look. The bohemian style is unexpected and supremely tropical-friendly, perfect for a Caribbean escape.