The Golden Coast is a breeding ground for stylish sun-worshippers who don’t just break out their shorts on a seasonal basis — they’ve got them on all year round. As part of its campaign, UO followed five L.A.-based creatives wearing the collection everywhere from the laundromat to the farmer's market. Think distressed denim paired with puffy sleeves and cargo shorts worn with tie-knot crop tops. We particularly loved artist and model Lera Pentelute 's decision to style her tie-dye, knee-length shorts with a bandeau top while floating on a swan boat. We also learned that neon-yellow spandex is a totally acceptable choice of attire when performing in front of a crowd (at least according to singer Rainy Milo ). Each story offers new perspective on styling your shorts so the more layers you shed from winter, the more outfit ideas you gain for spring.