In the end, the "California Girl" uses her unique curiosity and smarts to defy the mall-stalking stereotype lobbed at women everywhere. She shows us how impossible it is to live in the little hot pink box girls are so often forced in to — the pressure to be stylish and perky, likable and accommodating, to shape our ambitions around society's expectations, rather than our own. I'm pretty sure that Cher isn't the first bold, imaginative lady to feel that the dudes in her life see her as just “a ditz with a credit card.” But the "California Girl" does it all with a wink, holding in harmony the many, competing identities that women struggle to balance. And when we find ourselves ready to judge, don't forget: more than twenty years after Clueless's 1995 premiere, some of us still seem to need Cher's prophetic reminder that “it does not say 'RSVP' on the Statue of Liberty.”