Is it just us, or has it been ages since the last big round of sales ? During the holidays , sales are like Starbucks locations in Manhattan — around every corner. But since January, it's been easy to feel stuck in a thrifter's worst nightmare, a.k.a. the full-priced section. Thankfully, the sale gods are always keeping our wallets in mind and have strategically placed a quick round of discounts right at the end of this dark, sale-less tunnel. That's right, it's time for President's Day sales, and trust us when we say, you won't want to pass these up.