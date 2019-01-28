Urban Outfitter’s Flash Sale-On-Sale Has All Of Our Favorite Fall Trends

Fashion Month is officially in full swing, and both runway and street style images have us majorly salivating for a closet refresh. Whether its designer-dreamed-up trends we won’t see in stores for another six months or the buy-now-wear-now looks that influencers are sporting as they stroll from show to show, we have our eyes on what seems like a million Fall-ready trends: cowboy boots, fleece pullovers, and shirt-jackets (shackets!), to name just a few. However, all of this trend-accumulation is going to put us way over budget for the month, and September has just begun. Halp!
Luckily, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel: Urban Outfitters is in major price-chopping mode for one day only, deducting an additional 50% off their sale section, making for an array of white-hot products that, for the most part, clock in at under $40. We rounded up our 29 favorites from the 1,000+ piece sale, which spans the entire shop, so you can update your closet and your bedroom for a song. The discounts that we’ve included will be applied at checkout, so don’t fret if the listed price is higher on the site — just click “add to cart” and watch the already-low sale price halve itself again. And act fast: we watched many a covetable item sell out while we were writing this story.
