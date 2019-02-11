While the V-Day cop out is to cruise through your corner drugstore to grab a box of chocolates and a teddy bear that looks like its lived in an arcade claw machine, that doesn't have to be your only last minute gifting option. Sure, those traditional gifts are appropriate, but February 14 is about showing your love and appreciation for your S.O. or your friends, so something more meaningful and catered specifically to their personalities will win you extra points. But don’t get in a tizzy, finding these special presents is easy with a speedy trip to the digital shopping mecca that boasts Prime next-day shipping advantages: a.k.a. Amazon.
You already use the mega-retailer for all your other needs (that coat, a Squatty Potty, and so on), so why not add Valentine's Day gifts to that list? But rather than send you on a wild goose chase through the site (remember we said this was supposed to be simple), we’re streamlining the process with a curation of some fun presents to consider right here. From beauty products to date-night cookbooks to something luxe for the bedroom, your #1 is bound to love the 22 presents coming your way — and they don't have to know you bought them on February 13th.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.