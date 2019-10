Now that we know roughly when to expect Midge’s staccato comedy to come back, we can start to figure out what her heralded return will actually look like. Season 2 finale “All Alone” begins to set the stage for a top-of-her-game — but, as the episode title suggests, all alone — Midge. After seeing Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby, Maisel’s most underused asset) perform “All Alone” on a late-night show, something the real-life Lenny Bruce did , Midge realizes the loneliness that often comes with success is waiting in her future. After all, the comedian agreed to go on a six-month European tour with proto-Bruno Mars superstar Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) without even remembering her almost-fiancé Benjamin (Zachary Levi) exists. This is not a woman focusing on romantic relationships.