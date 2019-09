Each year, the selection of these lovable yet tacky sweaters gets better than ever — and by “better” we mean that there are simply more options of hideous to choose from. Sure, you can always find your standard (and questionable) snowflake printed sweaters, but you can also count on ones with new pop culture references and even interactive sweaters (yes, you read that correctly). So, no matter if you’re going to an actual ugly sweater party, you want to have a sure conversation starter, or you're back home for the holidays and you simply want to embarrass your friends or family, ahead find a selection for each and every party you'll attend.