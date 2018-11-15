Justice for Glitter has been served!
Mariah Carey’s 2001 album, a soundtrack for a film of the same name, marked a departure from her usual style. Glitter was a failure among critics, though, and it led to tension with her record label.
Now, 17 years later, the album is getting a new lease on life. #JusticeforGlitter has gone viral on Twitter, as Mariah Carey fans seek to give her least popular album the attention it deserves.
The push is working. Glitter hit number one on the iTunes charts today. Fans were quick to express their approval, noting that the album dropped at a hard time for Carey and that she put a lot of work into it. “Mariah was overworked by her label during the time of this song” one fan tweeted. “Show her that her hard work didn’t go to waste and download Glitter on iTunes.”
Mariah Carey ended up splitting with her record label after the release of Glitter. The singer was hospitalized not long after the album’s release. "I didn't have the right support system around me at the time," she told Paper Magazine in 2009.
Since then, the singer has opened up about her mental health, and released six more albums. Her newest album, Caution, drops on November 16.
Carey recently posted a video on Twitter in which she jokes about Justice for Glitter with comedian Sandra Bernhard. Bernhard had previously insulted Carey, but in the clip the two talk about “burying the hatchet.”
Between the belated success of Glitter, the release of Caution later this week, and the yearly spike in her Christmas music, it certainly seems Mariah Carey's time to shine. All we want for Christmas is for Caution to meet up with Glitter at the top of that chart.
