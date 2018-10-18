Kim Kardashian's Over-The-Top Birthday Parties Through The Years

The queen of reality TV has been on the small screen since 2007, when Keeping Up With The Kardashians first premiered. Her instant celebrity status made Kardashian a pseudo-club promoter who could lure partygoers to the most lavish, over-the-top Las Vegas venues. So over the years, the starlet, with her friends and family in toe, has celebrated her birthday with extravagant bottle service, multi-tiered cakes, and plenty of flying confetti. The best part is, there are photos to prove just how flashy these parties were. The internet remembers everything about internet-famous celebrities.
But that was then and this is now. Over the last few years, the KKW beauty mogul has taken the "quality over quantity" approach, keeping her birthday celebrations a little more intimate. From celebrations at a rented-out movie theater (intimate for Kardashian) to a big family dinner at her favorite Armenian restaurant, though, Kim Kardashian has still celebrated her birthday in style.
It goes without saying that husband Kanye West's arrival on the scene made Kardashian's birthdays a little more romantic, like when he whisked her off on a birthday trip to Europe in 2012 during which — sorry! — they conceived North. And the sob-inducing home video West made for his wife after her 2016 Paris robbery.
Take a trip down birthday memory lane with nearly a decade of over-the-top Kardashian celebrations.