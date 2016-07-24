Calvin Harris and Kim Kardashian seem to have joined forces to pile on the Taylor Swift hate. Both the DJ and reality star shared snaps from backstage at Jennifer Lopez's Vegas show on Friday, where they feted the singer. Whatever could they have in common? Was it a veiled jab at Taylor Swift?
It didn't stop there.
The next day, Harris shared a snap in which he lip-syncs Kanye West's line about Kardashian being the "female O.J." from "The Part." Is Swift's ex taking sides? Survey says: yes.
The since-deleted video showed him waving a frying pan around as he mouthed the lyrics, "Wifey gonna kill me, she the female O.J. / Y’all don’t feel me, man, this ain’t okay."
Meanwhile, Kardashian added fuel to the fire by sharing her own shade-heavy Snapchat video. While hosting a party at Hakkasan, she took a moment to mouth her husband's controversial "Famous" lyrics about Swift. The gloves are off!
Will Swift respond or should we just wait for her next album? You know she's got plenty of material right now.
