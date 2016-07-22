Fergie Hints That The Kim Vs. Taylor Feud Is A Publicity Stunt

Not even Fergie can escape questions about the beef between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian following that Snapchat reveal. As it happens, the pop star has an interesting theory about it all.
During an interview on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show, the singer hinted that the feud was simply part of a publicity stunt.
"Knowing them it's probably a big master plan," she joked. "They'll probably all come together at the MTV Awards or something."
Don't think it hasn't crossed our minds. Stunt or no, Fergie expressed support for Kardashian, who appears in her "M.I.L.F." video.
“Kim’s so cool, you’ve gotta respect her sticking up for her husband," she said.
So, anyone else bracing themselves for the eventual peace brokering between Kim and Taylor in a highly visible arena? We wouldn't put it past them.
"Kim was the first to sign on, I played her the song and we just talked about it." @Fergie #KJshow pic.twitter.com/3kMJmAAG0Z— Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) July 21, 2016
