Kim Kardashian's Over-The-Top Birthday Parties Through The Years

The queen of reality TV has been on the small screen since 2007, when Keeping Up With The Kardashians first premiered . Her instant celebrity status made Kardashian a pseudo-club promoter who could lure partygoers to the most lavish, over-the- top Las Vegas venues . So over the years, the starlet, with her friends and family in toe, has celebrated her birthday with extravagant bottle service, multi-tiered cakes, and plenty of flying confetti. The best part is, there are photos to prove just how flashy these parties were. The internet remembers everything about internet-famous celebrities.