Kim Kardashian Has The Best Low-Key Plans To Celebrate Her 37th Birthday

Thirty-seven years ago today, Kim Kardashian — first of her name, Queen of reality television, Khaleesi of Calabasas (yes, we know she resides in Bel Air now), Breaker of E Network ratings, and mother of Saint and North — was brought unto the earth.
Basically, today is Kim Kardashian’s 37th birthday and to mark the occasion, mama Kris Jenner shared a sweet image with her 9 million followers on Twitter.
In the throwback photo, Jenner appears with feathery ‘80s hair and a cherub-faced Kim. Pink and purple balloons surround the two. “Happy birthday to my beauty,” she said alongside the image.
The doting mother then tweeted out a major birthday PDA. “You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend,” she said. “You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim. Aww.
"Feeling like I found the meaning of life, finally!" Kim wrote on her website. She wrote that she was “celebrating with Kanye, this year—super low-key.” As for sugary birthday indulgences, while there may be a cake at some point, it’s little sister Khloé’s strawberry cobbler that she was looking forward to most.
Low-key indeed. A year ago this month, Kim was held hostage at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris. Afterwards, the KUWTK star understandably took a break from the spotlight for several months. With the robbery happening so close to her birthday, Kim also skipped having a widely publicized shindig.
Friday morning, according to E News, the LAPD was notified that Kim and Kanye’s Bel Air home was hit with an attempted burglary. The investigation is ongoing.
Sheesh, what is it about October? Perhaps it’s time for a birthday bash with friends and family on a well-secured, private island next year?
