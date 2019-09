25 Plus-Size Picks To Wear This Fall, Straight From Nordstrom

Out with the old, in with the new. With fall in full swing , that chill in the air isn't going away anytime soon. So if you've yet to swap out your shorts and sandals, consider the fast-approaching Halloween festivities a friendly reminder that it's time to finally give in to sweater weather . When we're in need of a complete closet overhaul , there are a few places we search first. Nordstrom is one of them.