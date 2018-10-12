25 Plus-Size Picks To Wear This Fall, Straight From Nordstrom

Out with the old, in with the new. With fall in full swing, that chill in the air isn't going away anytime soon. So if you've yet to swap out your shorts and sandals, consider the fast-approaching Halloween festivities a friendly reminder that it's time to finally give in to sweater weather. When we're in need of a complete closet overhaul, there are a few places we search first. Nordstrom is one of them.
Sure, it's America's favorite retailer, but it's also one of the few places you can find quality plus-size clothing. From its in-house brands like Leith and Wayf to carrying innovative plus-size dedicated brands like Universal Standard (including its collection with J.Crew) and RACHEL Rachel Roy, Nordstrom's plus-size range is some of the best around. And its latest plus-size arrivals are reaching peak fall with a strong coat game, a bounty of cozy sweaters, and denim silhouettes you'll actually want to wear.
Embrace the new season with 25 of the best plus-size picks ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.