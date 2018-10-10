Last year, everyone wanted to be the murderous clown from Maine named Pennywise. A year before that, we were itching to buzz our heads, carry around a box of Eggo's frozen waffles, and answer to "Eleven." Now, we're channeling a different, way less frightening pop culture icon that only recently hit the zeitgeist: Ally from A Star Is Born.
Sure, you could dress up like her lover and mentor Jackson Maine — all you need is a vocal coach, weekly spray tans, and a beard — but, let's be real, that just isn't as fun as being the struggling singer turned global superstar played by Lady Gaga. Throughout the film, the rising musician undergoes several beauty transformations that offer a plethora of costume options. Even better, you can probably recreate her looks with makeup and hair accessories you already own (save for that orange wig).
Ready to become Ally? Keep clicking for her best looks to copy for Halloween.
Warning: This story contains spoilers for A Star Is Born.