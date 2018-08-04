Kim & Khloé’s Kids Are Besties — But They May Be The Last Ones Until This Happens

The world can be hard sometimes.
But there is good news yet, and today, the good news comes in the form of knowing that the children of Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — Chicago West and True Thompson — are best friends.
Kim Kardashian said so herself when she posted a photo of the two children on Instagram with the caption: “Best friends for life!!!!”
Although some questions may arise after seeing this photo (like, for example, just where is Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi?) fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know that this friendship fits perfectly into Kardashian Kanon. Kim’s older daughter, North West, is besties with Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope. And, considering that Kim and Kourtney may or may not be feuding right now, setting up a playdate with Khloé makes perfect sense.
No matter what, this may be the last pair of Kardashian cousin BFFs we see for a while, because Khloé isn’t totally sure if she wants to get pregnant right now.
"Let my uterus shrink down again!" Khloé told E! News when asked if she was planning on having more kids in the future. "I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don't know if I'm ready to get pregnant again, it's a lot!"
Khloé was open about the various pregnancy struggles she experienced before giving birth to True, from having a tough time with pregnancy sex to dealing with unflattering maternity clothing. So, in many ways, it’s not totally surprising (and completely understandable) that she wants to wait until she feels like her body is truly ready to get pregnant again.
Khloé did clarify that she wants more kids at some point — it’s just a matter of when.
"But I definitely want more kids, I just don't know when that is gonna be," she said. "I heard that you should wait at least a year."
Fair. Either way, whenever Khloé is ready, we’ll be ready too.
Season 15 of KUWTK premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!
