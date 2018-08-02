Kim, Kylie & Khloé Explain The Defining Feelings Of Motherhood, Expletives & All

The Holy KarJenner Trinity of Kim, Khloé, and Kylie recently gifted us with Chicago, True, and Stormi, our future overlords. And, in some brilliant machinations by Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, they did it all within the span of four months. The new moms and KUWTK stars recently sat down with E! News and talked about just how their life has turned upside down since adding the title "mom" to their already lengthy CV.
Kylie Jenner, the youngest and most secretive of the sisters, was measured in her answers: "I don't think being a new mom changed me, I think it just made me maybe look at life a little differently, and just value time." In summary, it didn't change at all, except in every way.
Khloé, a first-time-mom like Kylie, gave credit to Kim for giving "the best advice because it’s the least judgmental."
"She’s always offering information and you can take it or don’t,” Khloé said in a possible dig at older sis Kourtney, who apparently has been known to give unsolicited advice. “I love that [Kim] says, ‘You’re not gonna know what kind of mom you are,’" she added.
Kim, though, really hits the nail on the head: “Being a mom, honestly, makes you just not really give a fuck about anything else, but immediately what’s going on inside, in your home.” I couldn't imagine a more perfect way to describe motherhood, no matter how old or how many kids you have. The immediate shifting of priorities makes everything other than the well-being of your child seem really insignificant. You find strength when you have none, patience when it's run dry for others, and tenderness in the insanity and chaos of your day-to-day life.
For better or for worse, we live in a culture that idolizes female celebrities, in all stages of their life. That often comes with unwarranted judgment, shaming, and plain old bullying. But when stars like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and even Jennifer Aniston reclaim the narrative of their journey and experience of motherhood, or decision to abstain from it, it sends a message that women are the ones in control of our own experiences. Expletives, priorities, and all.
