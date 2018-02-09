Brody Jenner, Like Us, Had No Idea If Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant Or Not

On February 1, Kylie Jenner finally revealed that, yes, she was really pregnant, and had now given birth to her first child, Stormi Webster. In an 11-minute long video that celebrated the highlights of Kylie's past nine months, fans got a look at who actually knew about the baby. An entire baby shower worth of friends knew, as did the whole cast and crew of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Heck, even an In-N-Out employee served a pregnant Kylie at the drive-thru. One person in the dark, however? Kylie's half-brother, former Hills star Brody Jenner.
TMZ caught up with Brody, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Linda Thompson, who admitted that he and his little sister haven't exactly talked in a while.
"To be honest, I didn't even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy," Brody admitted to the TMZ cameras. "Now that I've found out, for sure, I'd love to see her."
Brody added that he and Kylie haven't hung out in "a couple of years," citing busy schedules — but that he would "love" to meet Stormi, now that she has arrived.
Kylie is clearly very close with her Kardashian siblings, but Brody, who was their stepbrother when Caitlyn was married to Kris Jenner, doesn't exactly "keep up" with that side of the family. He famously did not attend Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West, allegedly because his girlfriend (now wife) Kaitlynn Carter was not invited. In an interview with Yahoo Style in July of 2015, Brody said that he lives a very separate life from the reality TV stars.
"I live in Malibu, and they live in Calabasas," he told Yahoo. "We don't spend Christmas together. I spend Christmas in Malibu with my mom. Growing up, we had two completely separate lives. The Kardashians were the Kardashians, and the Jenners were the Jenners...[Caitlyn and Kris] got a divorce, right? So, [the Kardashians are] not even technically my family anymore."
Perhaps Kylie's new baby will bring Brody to Calabasas.
