While we don't know everything about Kim Kardashian and Brody Jenner's relationship, it's probably safe to say they're not close. He's rumored to have trash-talked the Kardashians, he met Kanye just once, and he didn't come to their wedding.
So, when Us Weekly asked him if he'd been in touch with his former stepsister after her robbery, his response was expectedly cryptic.
"I don't want to get too much into it, but I'll say I haven't talked to Kim," he said.
He did at least offer his sympathies. "I've texted her to show my support and let her know I'm thinking of her. Other than that, I haven't spoken to her," he added. "I wish her the best, I really do."
After that, though, he remarked that he had "no idea what's going on" — which sounds difficult given all the press surrounding the robbery. But given that he called Caitlyn Jenner "Dad" after she transitioned, he may not exactly be on top of the news regarding his family.
Kim's reportedly having a hard time recovering from the incident, but her sisters have been there for her.
