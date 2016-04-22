Rumors are circulating that there is tension in the Jenner-Kardashian family. Though, you shouldn't believe them. A Page Six source reportedly overheard Brody Jenner dissing the clan at Coachella last weekend. A friend of Jenner's made a positive remark regarding his family, a.k.a. the Kardashians — to which he purportedly replied, "They’re not my fucking family!" Hm. Really?
Jenner was, of course, a stepbrother to Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian until their mom Kris divorced Caitlyn Jenner. Jenner, who is a half-brother to younger sisters Kendall and Kylie, used to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians sometimes. The fact is that tabloids are always looking for ways to exploit or completely fabricate divisions within the famous blended family. And this one just doesn't make sense. That's why we weren't surprised to read a piece contradicting Page Six's story. A source at Celebuzz reports that Brody was "still very chummy" with Kendall, Kylie, and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick when he ran into them at the Bootsy Bellows party in Hollywood last weekend. Apparently Brody stopped by his sisters' private cabana at the event, and the whole gang was "all very friendly."
Need more proof that all is well in Jenner-Kardashian land? Watch Kylie's SnapChat from the bash, featuring none other than her big bro Brody. "So I’m at this party and my older brother is just stalking me," she joked. There's that playful sibling banter.
