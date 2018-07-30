Khloé Kardashian Was Mom-Shamed For Daring To Take An Evening Away From True

Another day, another mom-shaming story courtesy of the internet. Khloé Kardashian has been a mother for less than six months, but she's been on the receiving end of mom-shaming since she was pregnant. People took issue with her traveling for work while pregnant, working out, and they even shamed her for touching her growing belly too much, which is a mind-boggling new low, even for the trolliest of trolls.
This time around, Kardashian was chastised for being out at a charity event in the evening, instead of home with baby True Thompson. "Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?" Kardashian tweeted on Sunday, adding, "Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?"
Kardashian was out with sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and best friend Malika Haqq at a charity poker event to benefit City of Hope, a California-based cancer treatment and research center. The reality TV family has been active in their giving and participation in philanthropic events to benefit cancer research since Kardashian patriarch, Robert Kardashian, passed after a battle with esophageal cancer in 2003.
"Sweetie, you need a break. We'll see you when your ready. Your priorites [sic] have changed. Baby True being at the top of the list," a user commented on one of Kardashians tweets, as if one evening away from her child means True is no longer a priority. Representation for Kardashian did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
New moms have a hard enough time when they return to work, something Kardashian has been open about, confessing to feeling anxious about the end of her maternity leave just a few weeks ago. And she makes a crucial point in her tweet: Being a good mother doesn't mean never leaving your child's side. It involves practicing self-care so you are at your happiest and most present when you are with them. Plus, it's Kardashian's prerogative when she goes out, for how long, and with whom she leaves the baby.
The relentless judgement of women grows tenfold when they become mothers, with everyone offering unsolicited advice and opinion on their lives, as if they lose autonomy the moment the baby enters the picture. Sometimes it's passive aggressive, but online there's nothing passive about it. Kardashian needs empathy and understanding, and if you can't give that, then butt the hell out and keep your opinions to yourself.
Thankfully, the KUWTK star is surrounded by other famous working moms who have faced, and rightfully ignored, their own instances of mom-shaming. Her sister Kim has been censured for everything from which direction she positioned Saint in his car seat to North's outfit choices. Kylie Jenner was harshly reprimanded for going to Coachella and being away from Stormi Webster. Close family friend Chrissy Teigen has been shamed so often she now preemptively captions photos shaming mom-shamers.
There is also something to be said about the anonymity of the internet. It's easy to troll and spew hateful messages behind an unidentifiable username, never really thinking that a mega-celebrity like Kardashian will ever see it. But she clearly does, and this sort of bullying affects her by striking in her most sensitive point and questioning her devotion to her child.
As a first-time mom, even a woman as accustomed to public criticism as Kardashian is susceptible to moments of vulnerability. And her tweet clearly hit a nerve, amassing nearly 3,000 mostly supportive comments in less than a day. It's important she took the time to add to the ongoing conversation about public mom-shaming, and sent the haters packing in the process.
