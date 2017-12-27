Khloé Kardashian Tweeted An Epic Response To Critics Of Her Pregnancy Workouts

As of December 20, it's no longer a secret that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But if you thought for a second being pregnant would stop the reality star from living life how she pleases, you are sadly mistaken. Point in case Kardashian's latest clap back at social media critics who apparently expressed their disapproval of her frequent workout sessions, according to People.
On Tuesday, the mom-to-be took to Twitter and responded by posting a fitpregnancy.com article, which says that exercising during pregnancy can be beneficial.
For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden ??♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017
"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden," Kardashian wrote. She continued by shutting down naysayers with advice from her own physician, writing, "MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit."
Since the news of Kardashian's journey to motherhood was confirmed, fans have watched as she has resumed documenting her fitness routines online. Uploading snippets to Snapchat on December 24, People reported that Kardashian could be seen using a step machine and curling weights in good spirits.
"I love that I can finally snap my workouts again…but Merry Christmas Eve and more workouts to come," she allegedly told followers. Overall, though, both Kardashian and Thompson seem beyond excited to become parents together.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," Kardashian wrote on Instagram nearly a week ago. "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!"
The happy couple is due in March 2018.
