As far as the internet is concerned, Kim Kardashian can't get anything right this week. Her marble table sparked accusations of drug use. She holds puppies the wrong way. And now, she's being slammed for how she dresses her own daughter.
Paparazzi photos of the reality star and 4-year-old North West were met with criticism — and the requisite outraged Daily Mail article — by commenters who considered the little girl's slip dress to be inappropriate and "sexually provocative." The dress featured a lace-up panel in the front, triggering accusations that Kardashian was sexualizing her daughter by putting her in a corset.
"This has taken their Katrashian obsession with waist corsets to dress a sweet, innocent 4yo in a sexually provocative way!" one angry commenter posted. "I'd be horrified if my 4yo beauty wanted one cos Nori is a toddler's icon! Ban this now and sensual bikinis with fake push-up bras and save children from pedophiles!"
The backlash prompted Kardashian to speak out on social media. The 35-year-old, who is currently promoting her own Kids Supply childrenswear range, posted a video on Twitter showing fans that the "corset" was just a piece of loose fabric.
I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 13 July 2017
“This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it’s just fabric on the front," she said in the video, which features a closer look at the orange dress. "So, I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer and it’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset."
"I would never put my daughter in a corset!" she added.
Many fans offered their support, telling Kardashian that she shouldn't have to defend herself from mom-shamers. Of course, critics are still out there.
"WHY CANT YOU DRESS HER LIKE A NORMAL LIL GIRL?" tweeted one follower.
"She's way too young in my eyes to wear a fabric that looks like a corset," read another comment.
