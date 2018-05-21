Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Instagram Shows A Realistic Vision Of Motherhood

Chrissy Teigen, candid mother, is back on the postpartum beat after giving birth to her second child Miles Legend. Teigen is beloved for her unique brand of confessional social media presences, and she's never minced words when it comes to motherhood. Yesterday, she shared an Instagram of herself, just a week postpartum, wearing a hospital gown as a skirt. She's also wearing what looks like netted underwear — in her words, she's wearing "Asian pear underwear." (Because Asian pears are so sensitive, the fruits come in a cushioned netting that wraps neatly around the pear.)
The underwear she's wearing in the photo is actually postpartum mesh underwear, a garment made specifically for new mothers. It's disposable, high-waisted, and meant to contain all the post-partum goodies like maxi pads. (Read more about it over at The Cut.)
In the Instagram, Teigen, whose husband is busy performing at the Billboard Music Awards, advises her followers to watch the comedian Ali Wong's new Netfix special Hard Knock Wife. Wong was very pregnant at the time of taping the special, and the special focuses on Wong's experience of motherhood. Teigen is actually referencing one of Wong's jokes: In the special, Wong compares her postpartum mesh underwear to the "material that they package those fancy Korean pears in." See the Insta in its full glory, below.
Teigen gave birth to baby Miles just a week ago. John Legend revealed at the BBMAs Sunday night that the child is named after Miles Davis, the famed jazz trumpet player.
"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids will have a little bit of musical history," he said. "So Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis." Luna Simone Stephens is named after the jazz vocalist Nina Simone.
