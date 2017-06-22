Penelope Disick Is Already Making Money Off Of Grandma Kris Jenner

She's not adding grandmomager to her résumé just yet, but Kris Jenner basically has her granddaughter, Penelope Disick, on payroll. Entertainment Tonight reports that while Jenner isn't orchestrating beauty collections, modeling contracts, and TV spots for her little Penelope, she is offering up cold, hard cash for cursing in front of the little one.
Khloé Kardashian captured the exchange on her Instagram. "She said a bad word," Penelope says.
"So, what do you get?" Kardashian asks. Penelope's knowing expression says it all: this isn't the first time that Grandma Kris has had to pay out for having a potty mouth.
After Jenner pays up — not too happily, we might add — aunt Khloé offers up a whoop whoop before adding, "You’re gonna be rich, P."
Maybe she won't be raking in the dough like her aunts and mom, but she's sure getting started on the right foot. With all the cursing cash that's certainly come her way, she may get to skip out on the childhood tradition of lemonade stands and selling Girl Scout cookies.
Or not, since her love of lemons has been well-documented lately.
We're not sure how often Jenner has to pay up for her use of profanity (or exactly which unacceptable word she happened to say this time around), but the way that she not-so-begrudgingly hands over the dollar bill and Penelope's familiarity with the entire system seems to point to it being a somewhat regular occurrence.
And if the family tradition continues, any of Khloé's future kiddos are sure to be loaded. The youngest Kardashian sister makes no qualms about her colorful language, even questioning the whole concept of cursing on her Twitter. We're guessing Khloé doesn't have a swear jar in her house, because it'd probably be more like a swear vault, Scrooge McDuck style.
Why are curse words technically "bad words"? Why can't hello be offensive?!?!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 25, 2016
