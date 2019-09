If you find your Amazon Prime account to admittedly be a little too active all year round (guilty!), well, now is NOT the time to pull back. Prime Day is here, and it's time to shop. Right now, as it does every year, Amazon is slashing its already low prices — and we're not just talking flat screen TVs and fancy espresso machines (but why not get one of each while you're at it?). So while you may have felt like all of summer's style-related sales have come and gone, it turns out you can still add some new pieces to your wardrobe for a fraction of the cost.