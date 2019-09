Not Me: Bella Hadid Smacks Down Those Drake Dating Rumors, But Do You Buy It?

Speculation about the two heated up after Drake seemingly rapped about the model on “Finesse.” Clue number one that they may have dated: “I want my baby to have your eyes, I'm going against my own advice / Should I do New York? I can't decide / Fashion Week is more your thing than mine,” he said. Hadid is a frequent fixture at New York Fashion Week, so this makes sense. Clue number two, further fueling the fire: “You stay on my mind / You and your sister too hot to handle,” which could refer to Hadid and her sister Gigi , also a model.