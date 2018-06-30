Not Me: Bella Hadid Smacks Down Those Drake Dating Rumors, But Do You Buy It?

Drake finally opened up about his long-rumored romance with Bella Hadid on Scorpion. But unfortunately for him — and any #Drella shippers out there — Hadid is adamant that their relationship has never been anything more than platonic.
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton tweeted a story titled: “Is Drake Caught Up on Bella Hadid?? The Lyrical Evidence!” Most celebs would just breeze on by an article with a grabby headline like that one, but once a Twitter user replied to Hilton’s tweet with “Probably, who hasn’t he banged?” Hadid spoke up.
“Not me!!!” she quickly fired back, setting the record straight once and for all. “That’s disrespectful. Why can’t people be friends without all the insinuation?”
Not me!!!??♀️that’s disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation ????— Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) June 29, 2018
Speculation about the two heated up after Drake seemingly rapped about the model on “Finesse.” Clue number one that they may have dated: “I want my baby to have your eyes, I'm going against my own advice / Should I do New York? I can't decide / Fashion Week is more your thing than mine,” he said. Hadid is a frequent fixture at New York Fashion Week, so this makes sense. Clue number two, further fueling the fire: “You stay on my mind / You and your sister too hot to handle,” which could refer to Hadid and her sister Gigi, also a model.
I get Hadid’s frustration and desire to be just friends with someone, but Drake isn’t the absolute worst person to be linked to. Though, on the other hand, he can be quite a handful. Between those secret baby rumors (that were confirmed to be true), that whole blackface fiasco and that stunt he pulled on Rihanna at the 2016 VMAs — definitely coming on too strong — it’s possible that a woman like Hadid wouldn’t want any part of his melodramatic bullshit.
Nonetheless, regardless of Drake’s obvious shortcomings, do we really believe this whole “just friends” thing? Hadid’s credibility when it comes to dating rumors is pretty questionable, especially after what happened with The Weeknd.
Hadid and the singer split in November 2016, but were reportedly spotted together in April of this year at a Coachella party. Hadid swiftly denied that she and her ex were “kissing all night,” with a simple “It wasn’t me” comment on Instagram. But then roughly a month later the two were spotted strolling through Paris and kissing at a Cannes Film Festival after-party.
Now It’s clear Hadid and The Weeknd aren’t totally over. But whether or not she and Drake were ever actually a thing is still up in the air. Though if they were, lyrics like, “I would make time for you” and, “you stay on my mind” definitely means Drake isn’t over Hadid just yet.
