Sophie Turner's Tattoos Do The Talking In Her New Thriller, Josie

Like many Game of Thrones fans, we're still struggling with the fact that we won't be getting our Westeros fix until 2019. (Seriously, how can anyone be expected to stay cool when the world doesn't yet know what will become of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen?) Though cruel as the timing may seem, there are some benefits that come with waiting, namely that we will have an opportunity to see our favorite GoT actors explore different roles.
Perhaps no other project is quite as intriguing as Sophie Turner's new film, Josie, in which she plays a devious high schooler in a Southern town. The film, which Variety reports is set to kick-off the Mammoth Film Festival on February 8, explores the controversial relationship between Josie (Turner) and a much older man named Hank (Dylan McDermott). While the concept is shocking, it's Turner's overall transformation that has rocked us the most.
Instead of Sansa's signature red locks and ornate gowns, Josie sports brassy blonde strands, cut-off shorts, and an edgy sleeve of tattoos. Her British accent, too, is replaced by a Southern drawl tinged with a mischievous undertone.
Though the trailer doesn't let on to much of the storyline, it's clear that something unsavory is bound to happen. Hank seems burdened by the horrible things he witnessed as a Death Row corrections worker in the past, and Josie appears too naïve to see just unhinged and dangerous he might be. To further complicate things, Josie juggles another relationship with tough-looking local kid, Marcus (Jack Kilmer).
The film, directed by Eric England, is just one of Turner's latest projects. In November of this year, she'll also hit the big screen as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. If these exciting roles aren't enough to tide you over, maybe these potential GoT spoilers will?
