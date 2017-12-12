Sophie Turner is getting ready to say goodbye to the role that launched her career: Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The show is currently filming its final season, and while Sansa may not survive the onslaught of the White Walkers, we're going to see a lot of Turner in the coming months. That's because her first major role after Game of Thrones just got a huge upgrade.
Variety exclusively reports that the title of Turner's new movie has just been changed from Hunstville to Josie. Josie is the name of Turner's character, which means she'll be playing the titular character — a huge boost in visibility for Turner.
Advertisement
Josie has also been selected to premiere at the opening night of the very first Inaugural Mammoth Film Festival. It's a huge honor for the independent film, which Variety notes is "being billed as a mini-Sundance." The Inaugural Mammoth Film Festival takes place at the California ski resort of the same name in the East Sierra mountains.
We first met Josie last year, when Turner posted a photo of herself in costume. She has blonde hair and sports several tattoos, including pin-up girls and a wolf, because everything really does come full-circle. Turner plays a teen girl who ends up in a relationship with a former Death Row corrections worker, played by Dylan McDermott. Turner and McDermott also star alongside Jack Kilmer in the Eric England-helmed film.
Turner, of course, will also star in next year's X-Men: Dark Phoenix as another titular character, the Dark Phoenix, alter-ego of telepathic mutant Jean Grey.
It's going to be a busy and exciting 2018 for the actress, and we are excited to follow along.
Advertisement