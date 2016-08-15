Ned Stark Would Love Sophie Turner's New Wolf Tattoo

Sophie Turner has some new ink that’s sure to turn heads among Game of Thrones devotees. The actress, who plays Sansa Stark, showed off her new wolf tattoo on filmmaker Eric England’s Instagram. Though the body art is only temporary, it’s sure to leave a lasting impression.
We wonder if there's any room for tattoos in the Game of Thrones universe. Maybe Sam will discover an ancient tome on how to do some really sick line work? Then again, given the survival rate of direwolves, we don't think Sansa would want to tempt fate any more than she already has.
Turner got the tat for England’s in-production indie drama, Huntsville. She’ll be working with Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer on the film, based on Anthony Ragnone’s 2014 Black List script. The film is about a man’s (McDermott) inappropriate relationship with a high school student (Turner) and apparently also some revenge.
Inappropriate sexual relationships and bloody revenge? Doesn’t sound like anything Sansa Stark would be familiar with.
