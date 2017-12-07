Sansa Stark Would Be Obsessed With Sophie Turner's New Role

As stans of Sansa Stark, we are so, so ready to see more of Sophie Turner. Her new role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix has been filling us with anticipation, and now Entertainment Weekly is giving us our first look of Turner playing the legendary Jean Grey — and that excitement is now reaching a fever pitch.
Turner graces the cover as the fiery Phoenix, Grey's alter ago as the manifestation of the universe's passion and immortal life force. In the comics, embodying Phoenix is both a blessing and burden for Grey, who continually dies and is reborn and floats between good and evil. Grey is an Omega-level mutant, which means she is one of the most powerful mutants on the planet.
Advertisement
Turner agrees that her character is complicated. "What happens when the person you love the most falls into darkness?" she muses, as being a central question of the film. She reportedly studied schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder to prep for her role as the world's most psychic being. James McAvoy, who plays Charles Xavier, also said that "this is probably the most emotional X-Men we’ve done and the most pathos-driven. There’s a lot of sacrifice and a lot of suffering."
The set of the film also reportedly is much more professional since disgraced director Bryan Singer left the franchise. Singer directed the first two X-Men films, and was replaced by Simon Kinberg for Dark Phoenix. Jennifer Lawrence, who is reprising her role as Mystique, notes to EW that the experience was far more chill this time around. "It was unrecognizable. Everything was on time. Everything was organized. These movies have always been fun amidst chaos, and now they were fun with no chaos," she said.
While Game of Thrones won't return until 2019, X-Men: Dark Phoenix will premiere in November 2018. Check out the first look below.
Advertisement