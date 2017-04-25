A 10 minute self portrait: 3:30 AM. I would do more, but It's like I'm being watched from someone outside my range of focus. Theyre bleeding into my peripheral vision and whispering to me. Scoffing at me. I feel like I'm running out of time, so I must be in a state of hurry. Thank you for 30k followers ☺️ click the link in my bio and turn on post notifications! ? • • • • #art #artwork #artist #love #illustration #draw #drawing #sketch #supernatural #sketchbook #portrait #pencil #ink #sketchbook #mentalhealth #lgbt #lgbtq #design #marvel #dc

