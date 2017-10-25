How To Be Sansa Stark For Halloween

When Game of Thrones started, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) spent her days embroidering gowns and dressing like the princess she hoped to be. Once in King's Landing, she quickly adopted the region's fashions, and styled her hair like Cersei Lannister. Now that she's a badass leader in the North, Sansa dresses both fiercely and practically in fitted dresses and fur-lined cloaks. Her costumes have always been a reflection of her mentality at the time. As a result, we've been able to trace her character's evolution through her attire.
Over the course of seven seasons, Sansa Stark has blossomed from passive participant in her fate to a force of nature. With Halloween approaching, now's your chance to step into Sansa's new persona. Halloween allows you to embody someone you're not, but you admire. And of all the women on Game of Thrones, whose transformation is more admirable than Sansa Stark's?
Rock the cloak, don the red braid, and get ready to do Halloween like a Stark.
